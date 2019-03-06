|
Mary "Dolly" (Capitano) Kirlin
Wilmington - Mary A. Kirlin, 91, lived from October 21, 1927 until March 3, 2019. You may have known her as Mary, Cappy, Aunt Dolly, or NaNa.
Mom attended Charles B. Lore School and was proud of the fact that she was the champion spelling bee winner her last year at school. At Brown Vo Tech School, she excelled at basketball and volleyball, and was president of the senior class and a member of the glee club. Mom studied Beauty Culture in high school and opened her own salon, The Beauty Nook in Wilmington (she frequently told Mary Anne she could "fix" her hair). She also worked on addressograph for Bank Of Delaware. Mom's favorite job, one that she did for 38 years, was cooking for the priests at St. Anthony of Padua rectory. Mom was an accomplished singer, her alto voice could be heard throughout the house singing Italian arias and hymns. She was a member of St. Anthony's choir from the age of nine until her late seventies. She was also a member of the Altar Society and the Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality. Mom grew up in Little Italy on 5th Street, and her Italian heritage served as the foundation for her faith, her devotion to the Blessed Mother and her drive to provide for her family. Traditions included Sunday spaghetti dinners, holiday feasts and the baking of 20 varieties of Italian cookies. Mom was fiercely independent. She lived in her own home until August of last year. Her other interests include ceramics, Elvis and Betty Boop, cryptogram puzzles, the planets and stars. Mom loved animals, her favorites were Rocky and Mena. We will miss our mother's sense of humor.
Preceding mom in death were her mom and dad, Philomena and Vincenzo Capitano; her beloved husband, Bill; her sister, Minnie Teoli; her brother, Domenic Rotundo; many cherished sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Anne (John Bonner); her son, Bill (Gina); the light of her life, her grandchildren: Cody and Kelly Bonner, Brandan Kirlin; her great grandson, Wallace Bonner, who brought her smiles, hugs and great joy at the end of her life. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mildred Cipolla.
We are grateful to Kentmere Rehabilitation Center staff for the loving care of our mom in the final months of her life (and boy did she love the food!).
Family and friends are invited to visit at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 901 N. DuPont Street, Wilmington, DE 19805 on Saturday, March 9 from 9:00-10:15AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30AM, immediately followed by interment in Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Anthony of Padua Parish Music Ministry.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.652.6811
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 6, 2019