Mary L. Casalvera
Wilmington - Mary L. Casalvera, age 93, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cadia Healthcare Center Silverside surrounded by her family.
Born in Detroit, MI, Mary was the daughter of the late Clifford and Lillian (Tolland) McEvoy. She worked as a waitress at Constantinou's House of Beef and Walter's Steakhouse restaurants until her retirement. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank L. Casalvera, in 2003.
She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Joanne Ray, of Millsboro; her sons, Louis of Townsend, Patrick, Robert and Richard, all of Wilmington; 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be private.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019