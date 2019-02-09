Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Biaso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Di Biaso

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Mary L. Di Biaso In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Mary L. Di Biaso

02/09/1948 - 08/05/2018

In loving memory of my Beautiful Wife on her birthday. Not a moment goes by that I don't think of you. I'm so grateful to have had you as my wife by my side for so many years, All of our memories together are cherished deep in my heart. When we meet again, I will wrap my arms around you forever. You are truly missed by all of your family and friends. Happy Birthday.

Your Loving Husband,

Al
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.