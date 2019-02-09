|
|
In Loving Memory of
Mary L. Di Biaso
02/09/1948 - 08/05/2018
In loving memory of my Beautiful Wife on her birthday. Not a moment goes by that I don't think of you. I'm so grateful to have had you as my wife by my side for so many years, All of our memories together are cherished deep in my heart. When we meet again, I will wrap my arms around you forever. You are truly missed by all of your family and friends. Happy Birthday.
Your Loving Husband,
Al
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 9, 2019