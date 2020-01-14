Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Following Services
Mary L. Hammed


1935 - 2020
Mary L. Hammed Obituary
Mary L. Hammed

Wilmington - Mary L. (Maccari) Hammed, 84, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020.

Mary is survived by her children, Sharon White (Jamie), Linda George (Michael), N. Gene Hammed, Jr. (Kelly), Monica Hammed; 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 5 sisters-in-law; several nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Friday, January 17 from 10:00-11:00AM, immediately followed by a memorial service.

Published in The News Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
