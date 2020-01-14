|
|
Mary L. Hammed
Wilmington - Mary L. (Maccari) Hammed, 84, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020.
Mary is survived by her children, Sharon White (Jamie), Linda George (Michael), N. Gene Hammed, Jr. (Kelly), Monica Hammed; 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 5 sisters-in-law; several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Friday, January 17 from 10:00-11:00AM, immediately followed by a memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to ,
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020