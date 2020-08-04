Mary L. McClement
Asheville, NC - Mary L. Hollerbush McClement, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Brooks-Howell Home in Asheville, North Carolina, where she had resided in recent years. Mary was a longtime resident of Columbia, SC for more than 40 years.
She was a retired employee of the State of South Carolina. She resided in Claymont, Delaware for more than 20 years prior to that, where she and her husband John F. McClement raised their family. The couple was married for 34 years until John's death in 1987.
Mary was born July 7, 1930 in Cleveland, OH. She was the daughter of Robert L. and Della U. Hollerbush, both deceased. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Roy Hollerbush. Survivors include her three sons, John P. McClement of Wilmington, Delaware, Bill McClement and his wife, Catherine Coffey McClement of Asheville, NC and Jim McClement and his wife, Jodie Curtis Clarke McClement, of Greensboro, NC, and their three children, James A. McClement, Christine C. McClement and Philip B. McClement.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703. The service will be officiated by the Very Reverend Michael S. Murray, OSFS. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Holy Rosary Church at the address above. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com