Mary L. Sapp
Middletown - Mary L. Sapp, 82, passed away at home surrounded by her family on March 11, 2019.
Born in Wilmington Delaware on September 15, 1936. Mary was the youngest of seven children and was preceded in death by her mother, Mary C. (Newell) Pappa, her father Daniel Pappa, her brothers: John, Daniel and Charles; her sisters Margaret Seal and Regina Marsilii. She is survived by her sister Frances T. Pappa. She graduated from St. Paul's Commercial High School in 1953.
Mary is survived by her devoted husband, William F. Sapp, who she met a wedding reception. Mary and Bill were happily married for 61 years and enjoyed their many years together. In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by her children William (Christine), Colleen Pratt (Dickson) and Kenneth (Karen). She is also survived by her grandchildren Valerie, Taylor, Kara, Kasey and Lauren. She could not have asked for better grandchildren, daughter-in laws and son-in- law. She is also survived by 38 nieces and nephews, too numerous to mention by name, enjoyed seeing and being with all of them at family occasions. They were all loved by her.
Mary loved to dance. If her husband was sitting out a dance or two she would always find someone to dance with. She loved to swim and be with friends sitting around the pool or at the beach. Mary was filled with life and laughter. Mary and Bill enjoyed vacations at the Jersey shore with their children, the Delaware beaches and beaches in Florida during retirement. Mary loved hosting family and friends at parties around her big Christmas tree.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11 am at St. Joseph Parish, 371 E. Main St. Middletown DE 19709. Friends may call 10-11am. Interment will be held privately at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Seasons Hospice, 200 Continental Dr., Suite 101, Newark DE 19713. Visit daniels-hutchison.com to send online condolences.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019