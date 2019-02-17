|
Mary L. Shioli
Newark - Mary L. Shioli, age 95, passed away at her home on Sunday, February 10, 2019.
Born in Brownsville, PA, Mary was the daughter of the late Albert and Louisa (Minor) Wilson. In earlier years, she worked as a secretary before becoming a homemaker. Mary enjoyed spending time at the Newark Senior Center, where she was a member.
Mary was a doting mother and grandmother. She loved traveling cross-country in her motorhome especially every summer with her husband & grandsons. Many special memories will be treasured from their annual summer vacations traveling in the motorhome all over, especially to Hershey, PA and Niagara Falls, NY. Mary also had a love of animals.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, James Shioli; her daughter, Virginia Hayman; and her parents. She is survived by her son-in-law, William Hayman; her grandsons, Michael Hayman and his wife, Tiffany, and James Hayman and his wife, Bridget; and her great grandson, Adam Hayman.
Family and friends may visit from 11 AM to 12 Noon on Wednesday, February 20 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE, where a Celebration of Mary's Life will begin at 12 Noon. Interment will be private.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019