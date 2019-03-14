|
Mary L. Staeffler
Wilmington - Mary L. Staeffler, of Wilmington, died on February 10, 2019, at her residence. She was a native of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and was predeceased by her parents, Walter Staeffler and Jean Phair Staeffler. She was also predeceased by a brother, John W. Staeffler, and a sister, Dorothy Staeffler Davis. She is survived by a nephew, two nieces and many friends. In accordance with Mary's wishes, no services were held. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019