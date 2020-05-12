Mary LattanziWilmington - Mary Lattanzi was born in Wilmington on October 17, 1934, daughter of the late Argia and Nazzareno Pierantozzi. A person of strong faith, she was a lifelong member of Saint Anthony's Catholic church and in her later years frequently attended services at Saint Ann's. She was a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother. She was always kind, empathetic and compassionate to everyone. Some of Mary's greatest pleasures were going for walks, cooking, nightly Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, and spending quite times at home. One of her favorite things was to bake biscotti and share them with her family (they were delicious). But nothing in life gave her more joy than the time that she spent with her family.Mary will be dearly missed by her children, Theresa Whitmore and her husband, Chris, Anthony, Michael and his wife, Judy and Paul and his wife, Debbie; and her 8 grandchildren, Vincent, Danny, Nathan, Michael, Anthony, Alexander, David and his wife Shelly, Jessica and great-grandchildren Aniyah and Nora. She is also survived by her brother Amerigo Pierantozzi and his wife Elia, sister Theresa Setting and sister-in-law Rosemarie Pierantozzi, as well as nieces Luana, Tonia, Jane, and DonnaJean and nephews Joseph, Mark and Paul. She was predeceased by her husband, Ilario P. Lattanzi, son Louis Lattanzi and brother Vittorio Pierantozzi.In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mary Lattanzi's memory to the Catholic Charities of Diocese of Wilmington.To Leave Condolences for the Family visit302.652.6642