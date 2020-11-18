1/1
Mary Lebidziewicz
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lebidziewicz

Wilmington, DE - Mrs. Mary T. (Fucella) Lebidziewicz, 91, wife of Stanley, passed away on Mon., Nov. 16, 2020

Family and friends are invited to visit at St. Hedwig Church, Linden and S. Harrison Sts., Wilm. on Mon., Nov. 23 from 11:00-11:45AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00PM, followed by private interment.

Mass will be live streamed on the St. Hedwig Parish Facebook page.

COVID-19 directives will be observed which require mandatory face masks, social distancing and occupancy limits.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to Food Bank of Delaware at www.fbd.org

To view a complete obituary for Mary, www.dohertyfh.com

302.999.8277






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved