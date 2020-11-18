Mary Lebidziewicz
Wilmington, DE - Mrs. Mary T. (Fucella) Lebidziewicz, 91, wife of Stanley, passed away on Mon., Nov. 16, 2020
Family and friends are invited to visit at St. Hedwig Church, Linden and S. Harrison Sts., Wilm. on Mon., Nov. 23 from 11:00-11:45AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00PM, followed by private interment.
Mass will be live streamed on the St. Hedwig Parish Facebook page.
COVID-19 directives will be observed which require mandatory face masks, social distancing and occupancy limits.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to Food Bank of Delaware at www.fbd.org
To view a complete obituary for Mary, www.dohertyfh.com
302.999.8277