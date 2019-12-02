Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Wilmington - Mary Lou DiMaio, 84, of Hockessin, DE passed away on November 26, 2019.

Mary Lou was a graduate of Seaford High School. She enrolled at the University of Delaware and graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. Mary Lou earned her Masters Degree in Secondary Education from the University of North Carolina. She then went on to pursue continuing education at the University of Hawaii East-West Center.

During her teaching career, Mary Lou taught in the Mt. Pleasant, Seaford and Alexis I. duPont School Districts, before retiring in 1986 from the Independence School in Hockessin, DE.

Mary Lou was a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Wilmington, DE. She served on the Altar Guild, and was also a member of the Developmental Board of the Independence School.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, J. Fred Miles and Louise (Smith) Miles, and her husband John F. DiMaio, Jr. in 1986. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Thursday December 5 at 10 am followed by a service at 11am at McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington 19808. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mary Lou may be made to Immanuel Dining Room. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
