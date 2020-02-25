|
Mary Lou Emery
Wilmington - Mary Lou Emery, age 81, of the Country House in Wilmington, DE passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Viewing at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Service at the Country House, 4830 Kennett Pike, from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020