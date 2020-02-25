Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Country House
4830 Kennett Pike
Mary Lou Emery


1938 - 2020
Mary Lou Emery Obituary
Mary Lou Emery

Wilmington - Mary Lou Emery, age 81, of the Country House in Wilmington, DE passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020.

Viewing at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Service at the Country House, 4830 Kennett Pike, from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

For online condolences, extended obituary, and memorial contributions, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020
