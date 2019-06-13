|
|
Mary Lou Guyer
Middletown - Mary Louise Guyer, age 82, of Middletown, DE, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE on September 4, 1936, she was the daughter of the late John Milton Corson, Jr. and Ruth Estelle (Maske) Maddox. Mary proudly worked as a legislative assistant to former Senator Nancy Cook for more than 20 years. Prior to working for the state she worked for DuPont.
In her earlier years, she was a model and was selected by choreographer Russell Markert to join the Rockettes. Mary was dedicated to her family and lifelong friends. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining and loved spending time with her family at the beach. Mary was devoted to her faith and was a long-time member of St. Paul's U.M. Church in Odessa.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Sanford L. "Sandy" Guyer; and brother, Richard Corson. She is survived by her sons, Kurt R. Guyer (Maria) and Glenn T. Guyer; grandchildren, Kraig Guyer, Erik Guyer and Lindsey Guyer; and former daughter-in-law, Melanie Guyer.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12 noon, on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary Lou's memory to the of Delaware, 630 Churchmans Road, Ste. 202, Newark, DE 19702.
Published in The News Journal from June 13 to June 14, 2019