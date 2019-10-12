Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Delaware Avenue
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-6811
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation at Doherty Funeral Homes - Delaware Avenue
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
901 N DuPont Street
Wilmington, DE
Mary Lou Savery


1934 - 2019
Mary Lou Savery
Mary Lou Savery

Wilmington - Mary Louise Walsh Savery, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend went to be with the Lord on October 9, 2019 after a heroic multi-year battle with cancer.



Mary Lou was educated at Ursuline Academy and the University of Delaware where she earned her BS in Elementary Education. Her professional career included over twenty years supporting her father's (Dr. William T. Reardon) medical practice, and teaching first and second grades in Fairfax County, Virginia and Elsmere, Delaware. Later in her career she sold real estate for B. Gary Scott and Patterson Schwartz.



Her passions included spending time with her family and traveling, especially the annual trips to Myrtle Beach. Europe, Thailand and Bangkok ranked among her favorite excursions around the world. She was immensely proud of all of her children's accomplishments.



Mary Lou will be missed by her husband, Bill; children, Elaine (Keith), Julia (Fred), Jennifer (Dennis), and James (Mary); grandchildren, Kyle (Jennifer), Nicholas (Shelby), Sarah (Anthony), Ethan (Taylor), Ian, James, Joshua, and Caitlin; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Anthony; brothers and sister-in-law, Dennis T. Allison Reardon and Louis W. and Sue Reardon; and many other relatives and friends.



She is preceded in death by James A. Walsh and Antonia Reardon.



Family and friends are invited to visit from 5:00 - 7:00pm on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 1900 Delaware Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 901 N DuPont Street, Wilmington, DE 19805. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary Lou's memory can be made to the Ministry of Caring, 115 E. 14th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.



Doherty Funeral Homes

302-652-6811

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
