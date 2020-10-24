Mary Louise Catherine Barasha Evans
Newark - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Lulu, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched.
Mary Louise Catherine Barasha Evans (Lulu), passed peacefully Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born to the late Lucy (nee Boxer and Stanley P. Barasha on September 14, 1931. Born at home in Shenandoah, PA; as a young child the family moved to Chester, PA.
Lulu attended Notre Dame High School in Pennsylvania, before attending the Brown Vocational in Wilmington, Delaware where she qualified as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) that was the beginning of a career that lasted 30 years.
Lulu spent many years devoted to helping alcoholics and their families find their way to organizations like Alcoholic Anonymous and Al-Anon; this activity brought her many friends and satisfaction.
She married the love of her life, Joseph Mark Evans, in 1951. The couple moved to Newark, DE where they continued their lives together while raising their five children. Though the marriage ended in the mid-1970's; they remained friends and Lulu had the honor of providing care for "my Joe" in his final days.
Lulu's family was her passion and delight.
Lulu is survived by Louise Kennedy, Mary Ann (Pete) White, Catherine, Joseph (Lynn), Mark (Yvette) Evans, her grandchildren Ann and Donald Kennedy, Martin (Jenn) and Mark (Christina) White and Sarah (James) Thompson, Lauren (Christopher) Felix, Nicholas Evans, Kyle (Olin) Gay and Elizabeth Evans. Twelve great-grandchildren, many loving nieces and nephews; her sister Ann M. Piscarik and her brother Stanley C. Barasha.
Though Lulu's health was frail for years, few people knew the extent to which she struggled. Lulu had an intense joy for life and indomitable spirit which served her well. Her daughter Cathy lovingly provided homecare for Lulu. Cathy's sisters and brothers also aided with Lulu's care in her final days.
The family wishes to extend their greatest and warmest gratitude to those who cared and extended emotional support during Lulu's final days.
Lulu's final wish was that her body be given to science. A memorial service will be scheduled after the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.
The family requests that donations be sent to Delaware Hospice or the Cancer Society
.
