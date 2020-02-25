|
|
Mary Louise DiAngelo
St. Simons Island - Mary Louise DiAngelo, 93, of St. Simons Island, Georgia, formerly of Wilmington, Delaware, peacefully departed this life Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Mrs. DiAngelo was born August 8, 1926 in Raleigh, West Virginia to the late Andrew and Emily Resine Ercole. She worked as a lab technician with Hercules Chemical Company during WWII, and also was a homemaker. Mrs. DiAngelo had lived in Wilmington, Del., for most of her life. She enjoyed music, politics and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, brothers and a sister, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph F. DiAngelo, and two children, Carl and Joseph, Jr.
She is survived by three children, Mary Jo DiAngelo, Albert DiAngelo and wife Cindy all of St. Simons Island, Ga., and Gerald DiAngelo and wife Sarah of Townsend, Del., and three grandchildren Emily, Sonya, and Amelia DiAngelo.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com. A memorial service will be held in Wilmington, Del., at a later date. Donations in Mrs. DiAngelo's memory can be made to the , 131 Continental Dr #407, Newark, DE 19713
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020