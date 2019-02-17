|
|
Mary Louise Penfold Williams
Wilmington, DE - Our Heavenly Father took Mary Louise Penfold Williams, 87, of Wilmington, DE to her eternal home on February 10, 2019. Mary Lou was born in Kansas City, MO and called Wilmington her home for 50 years.
Mary Lou was predeceased by her parents, Robert Penfold & Mary Ellen Borgeson, brothers Norman Penfold (Nancy) & Richard Penfold (Noni). She enjoyed time with her children & grandchildren, Cyndi Williams Kowalczyk (Josh & Tyler), Jeff Williams (Clayton & Lyndsie) & Steve Williams (Sully & Cassie), her brother Don Penfold (Brinton), and many nieces & nephews.
Mary Lou was a teacher for many years in Missouri, West Virginia & Wilmington, and also worked at PNC Bank.
She enjoyed volunteer positions at Winterthur Museum, Ursuline, St. Edmond's & Archmere Academies.
She was a member of the National Chi Omega Sorority, American Junior League, National Panhellenic, Questers Antique Group, Red Hatters of Hershey Run, and Aldersgate United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed tennis, traveling and courses at the Academy of Life Long Learning.
Visitation will be held on Saturday February 23, 2019, from 1:00-2:00PM with a memorial service starting at 2:00PM at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. Interment will be private.
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019