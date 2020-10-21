Mary Louise Redick
Wilmington - Mary Louise Redick, age 101, passed away surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Mary is survived by her 4 daughters: Jane Griffin (Jet), Linda Wilson, Donna Yanson, and Debi Thorson (Paul); and 1 son, Michael Redick. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Redick Sr.; daughters, Susan Ramey and Dorothy Redick; and sons, Robert Redick III and Thomas Redick.
A public graveside service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, at 1:30 PM at Gracelawn Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and masks will be required. For expanded obituary or to send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459