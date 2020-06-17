Mary Louise Wooters
1926 - 2020
Mary Louise Wooters

Harrington - Mary L. Wooters, 94, of Hockessin, DE formerly of Harrington, DE passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at home. Graveside services 1 pm on Sat., June 20, 2020 at Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington, DE. Arr. by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington. See full obituary on www.loflandandmcknatt.com.




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Hollywood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home - Harrington
50 Commerce Street
Harrington, DE 19952
302-398-3228
