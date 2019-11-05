|
Mary Lynn Vincent
Newark, DE - Mary Lynn will be remembered for her keen wit, her indomitable and generous spirit, and her dedication to her family, friends, and those she taught, both students and colleagues.
Mary Lynn devoted over 40 years to math education as a teacher, instructional coach, department chair and supervisor in the Colonial School District in Delaware and the Kennett Consolidated School District in Pennsylvania. She championed mathematics for all, recognizing the value of each student in the classroom. The capstone of her career was receiving the Webber Award from the University of Delaware for her "distinguished service in advancing mathematics education".
Mary Lynn had choices in this life, and she chose to live hers with family, friends and travel. Even when she was going through treatments, if she had 2 weeks off she was more than happy to travel to Asia or France or Australia or anywhere in the world with those she loved, and she was the planner extraordinaire of these trips. She truly had a life well lived.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Vincent, her daughters, Elizabeth (Adam) Yackanech and Suzanne Cotty, step children Beth Mical and Brian Vincent, her grandson, Kyle Cotty-Mize, and 7 step grandchildren and 8 great grands, as well as her mother, Anna Rose Sarao and two aunts, Edith Minor and Annette Iannelli.
A memorial service for Mary Lynn will be on Sunday, November 10, Deerfield Golf Club at 1pm. Immediately following will be a celebration of her life.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be given to the Sunday Breakfast Mission, 110 N Poplar St, Wilmington, DE 19801. (https://donate.sundaybreakfastmission.org/for/sbm) To send condolences, visit; www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019