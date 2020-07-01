Mary M. BradshawWilmington - Mary Bradshaw passed away peacefully with family by her side on June 30, 2020. Born Mary Margaret Erbrick in Philadelphia, PA on September 25, 1925, to Alfred and Agnes Erbrick, Mary was the eldest of six siblings who were close friends throughout their lives.Mary attended Little Flower High School in Philadelphia. Mary met the love of her life, Arthur Bradshaw, during World War II, was married in 1947 and moved to Delaware where they raised their family and became active in the community.Mary enjoyed a varied work history including, usher for the Philadelphia Athletics at Shibe Park, secretary for Corpus Christi Church for 25 years, collator for Star Color Press and a paper carrier, taking over the paper routes from her childrenMary had a talent for crafts of all kinds, including quilting, sewing, knitting, crocheting, embroidery, and ceramics. Many of her creative works earned ribbons at state and local fairs.She also had a passion for travel. She organized and hosted bus trips for Corpus Christi Church and enjoyed her travel adventures throughout the US and Europe with family and friendsMary supported many charitable causes, serving on St. Francis Hospital Jr. Board for over 25 years, as well as donating her time and talents to Corpus Christi Church, Women's Club of the Girls Club of Wilmington, the Salvation Army, Emmanuel Dining Room, Claymore Senior Center and other local senior groups.Mary is pre-deceased by her loving husband of 47 years, Arthur, and her companion of 10 years, Phil Duszak; and her name-sake great grandchild, Mary Taylor; siblings, Elsie Dolan, Alfred Erbrick and Helen Stapleton.Mary was a loving, and fun-loving, mother to her surviving children, Gretchen Taylor (R. Glenn Taylor), Colleen Manley (Gerald Manley), Denise Blew (Eric Blew), Joseph (Casey), and Thomas (Sandra). She is survived and adored by seven grandsons, and twelve great-grandchildren; brother, Francis Erbrick (Frances), and sister, Agnes Kryst.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing on Monday, July 6 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Krienen-Griffith Funeal Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE 19805. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, July 7 at 11:00 am at Corpus Christi Church, 905 New Road, Wilmington, DE 19805. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery.302-994-9614