Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Mary M. Cleaver

Wilmington - Mary M. "Mibs" Cleaver, age 105, formerly of Pennsburg, PA, and Long Beach Island, NJ, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019. She was the daughter William and Lyda (Townsley) Maun. Mibs was raised in Drexel Hill, PA and graduated from Drexel University in 1936After graduation, she taught Home Economics and coached girls hockey until her marriage to E. Eugene Cleaver, M.D. in 1941.

Mibs was president of the Upper Perkiomen Valley Woman's Club, founder of Parliamentary Law Group and was involved in many other community activities. An avid reader, she also enjoyed flower arranging and membership in the PA Horticultural Society and Palm Schwenkfelder Church. Mibs had a passion for playing Bridge and enjoyed hosting Bridge Club Parties at her home. Nana played card games of all kinds with her grandchildren, especially Kings in the Corner. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, traveling, and especially loved having the family together for the holidays.

Mibs is survived by 3 sons: Gene (Kathy), Bill (Diana), and John (Anita) Cleaver; 9 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, E. Eugene Cleaver, M.D. in 1999; and her brother, William E. Maun.

Thank you to the Cadia Silverside Staff for their excellent care and kindness. As Mibs requested, her committal service will be private. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Mary's name may be made to The Palm Schwenkfelder Church, 833 Gravel Pike, Palm PA 18070 or Chemo-Care, Inc. PO Box 3563, Wilmington, DE 19807. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
