Mary M. Roszko
Wilmington - Mary Matkowski Roszko, passed away on June 17, 2020 after a brief illness at the age of 93.
Mary was born in 1926, and was formerly a resident of Trainer, PA then lived in Wilmington, DE for many years. She graduated from St. Francis Nursing School and worked as a nurse at several hospitals in Delaware and Pennsylvania. She worked at the DuPont Chambers Work Medical Building in Deepwater, New Jersey, where she met her loving husband, Edward J. Rosko. They lived happily together and enjoyed a shared love of golf, gardening, and traveling. Mary was always a person who looked out for others. She took care of her mother, Alice, for many years and when Edward became ill, she looked after him as well. Everyone would agree that she had a heart of gold. Mary was predeceased in death by her husband, Edward, and siblings: Nicolas Matkowski, Kathyrn A. Shea, Annette Matkowski, John Matkowski, Walter Matt, and her stepson, Father Edward Rosko, of the Oblates of St Francis de Sales.
Mary was a woman before her time: a strong, independent and deeply religious woman. She carefully managed her own affairs, and continued to live in her home alone with the loving help of neighbors, friends, and her nieces. Mary was intelligent, interested in current affairs and had opinions on everything but always wanted to know what others thought. She deftly managed her own finances, delighted in finding ways to save money, believed in paying her own way and always did and gave generously to many charities. She is survived by her five nieces: Mary Kay Bloom, Karen Haas, Elaine Matt, Kathleen S. Matt, Eila Matt and a nephew-in-law, Vincent Roszko.
A private mass of Christian burial will be offered at St. Mary Magdalene Church with an interment at St.Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery on Friday, June 26, 2020.
Mary will be sadly missed and never, ever forgotten. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales, 2200 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, Delaware, 19806, and will be greatly appreciated.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.