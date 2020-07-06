Mary M. Tomaselli
Newark - Mary M. Tomaselli, age 89, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Born in Wilmington, DE, Mary was the daughter of the late Michelle and Josephine (Rizzo) Terranova. She graduated from Conrad High School. For over 15 years, Mary was a cafeteria worker at Christiana High School, where she was loved by all of the students.
Family was the center of Mary's world. She was the matriarch of the family, who was a second mother to her nieces and nephews and doting Mommom to her granddaughters and great-grandchildren. Mary was the "hub" of the family, as everyone always gathered wherever she was. She was an amazing cook and baker, who was always in the kitchen whipping up some of her Italian specialties. Mary was known for her traditional Christmas cookies with an Italian twist that she lovingly gave as gifts to everyone.
In her leisure time, Mary enjoyed crocheting. Everyone in the family has at least one of her beautiful crocheted blankets. She also collected spoons and loved watching her favorite TV show, The Young and The Restless.
Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband of 54 years, Salvatore Tomaselli; her daughter, Esther Tomaselli-Keeley; her son-in-law, Gary D. Sewell; her brothers, Paul, Frank and Angie Terranova; her sisters-in-law, Rebecca and Betty Terranova; her sister-in-law and best friend, Carmela "Lina" Terranova; and her niece, Joan Vinzinski. She is survived by her granddaughters, Jennifer M. Chieffo (Anthony) and Stephanie G. Burgos; her great-grandchildren, Miguel and Marissa Burgos; her brother, Sammy Terranova (Carroll); her nieces , Linda Ferris and Joanna Viehman; and her nephews, Joseph and Michael Terranova; as well as many other nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit from 9:30 to 10:30 AM on Thursday, July 9 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a Celebration of Mary's Life will begin at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park. Funeral services will be conducted in accordance to Covid-19 directives, which mandate face masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a College Education Fund for her great-grandchildren, c/o Stephanie Burgos, 73 Tiverton Circle, Newark, DE 19702.
