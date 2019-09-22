|
|
Mary Macey Crystal
WIlmington - Mary Macey Crystal, age 89, of Wilmington, DE, died peacefully on September 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of the late Onufrey and Mary Macey. She was a life-long resident of Wilmington, DE, and a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church and St. Anne's Sisterhood where she enjoyed making pierogi and bread. Mary loved her morning coffee with a slice of cake and reading the daily newspaper. She enjoyed playing solitaire, puzzles, tending to her flowers, having semi-annual yard sales and she was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies. Above all else, she adored her family and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her strength, humor, honesty and zest for life. Mary will be dearly missed and impossible to forget.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R. Crystal; brothers, Mike, Nick, Max and John Macey; sisters, Katherine Kraszewski and Anne Goodley. Mary is survived by her daughters, Patricia Crystal, Nancy Bahr and her husband, Morgan; grandchildren, Nicole Buckley and her husband Matt, Brian Bahr and his wife, Heather, Justin Bahr and his wife, Dana and her son, Anthony Rogers; great grandchildren, Connor, Macie, and Brianna Buckley, Mackenzie and Carter Bahr, and Mason and Coleson Bahr; sister, Doris Scully and her husband, Charles; sisters-in-law, Sandy Crystal and Barbara Macey and many loving nieces, nephews and members of her extended family.
Our heartfelt thanks to the amazing nurses and caregivers at ManorCare Health Services, Pike Creek, who cared for our mother and for the love, kindness and compassion that they gave to our family. We could not have made it through this journey without them.
A visitation will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1406 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809 on Friday, September 27th from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. with services to follow. Burial will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Mary's memory to Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019