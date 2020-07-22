Mary Madeline Akers
Wilmington - Mary Madeline Akers, age 82, of Wilmington, DE, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Christiana Hospital.
Born in Wilmington, Mary was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Gallagher) Herlihy. She worked as a clerk and in customer service at the DuPont Company for 27 years before her retirement. She was a devoted animal lover and generous with her time as a volunteer for many organizations including the Sunday Breakfast Mission, St. Anthony's of Padua and Sojourners Place. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her grandson G. Scott Profita.
Mary will be missed by her sons, Frank Leon Akers, Jr. (Ethel) and Michael Akers (Kermette); her daughter, Cheryl Murray; her grandchildren, Frankie, Vicky, Jay, Joe, Michael, Kiernan, Dailen, Dane, Richie and Christopher; and 13 great grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother, Jeremiah Herlihy.
Funeral services will be held graveside at 9:30 on Tues., July 28th at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Delaware Humane Society, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com