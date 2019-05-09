Services
Corleto-Latina Funeral Home and Crematory
808 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 273-8508
Mary P. Boone


Mary P. Boone Obituary
Mary P. Boone

Philadelphia, PA - Mary P., formerly of Philadelphia, PA. Born April 21, 1933, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on May 3, 2019.

Mary is survived by her daughter Christine Townsend and partner John Stewart, 3 grandchildren James Papiro & wife Kimberly Edward Papiro & wife Kristin, and Tyler Boone.

Mary is also survived by her 6 great-grandchildren and Bruno her loving dog.

She was preceded in death by her husband Walter E. Boone, and parents Patrick and Patricia Feeny.

Mary's Family respectfully requests the services to be private.

If anyone wishes, donations for visually impaired youth can be made in Mary's name to: WCU Foundation with Camp Abilities DE in the memo, Helen Hammerschmidt, 202 Carter Drive, West Chester, PA 19382.

To Place an online condolence, please visit Corletolatinafuneral home.com.

302.652.6642
Published in The News Journal on May 9, 2019
