Mary P. Richardville
Wilmington - Mary P. Richardville peacefully passed away, surrounded by loving family on February 21, 2019.
Mary was born and raised in Glasgow, Scotland. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Agnes and Joseph Tutty; her brothers, Joseph, Peter and Hughie Tutty; and her sisters, Ellen, and Margaret Bryce.
A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Mary dedicated her life to nurturing and loving those closest to her heart.
Mary leaves behind her loving husband of 52 years, Dennis; her daughter, Tammy (Albert Price); her sons, William and Dennis (Denise); 11 grandchildren, Jacqueline, Dennis, Amanda, Billy, Brandon, Brianna, Elizabeth, Andrew and Samantha Richardville, Kylie Price and Ava Buckalew.
A Viewing will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 10am to 11am at Gebhart Funeral Home, 3401 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703, where a Funeral Service will begin at 11am. Burial will be in Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713.
To offer condolences, please visit: gebhartfuneralhomes.com.
302.798.7726
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 26, 2019