Mary Patricia "Mary Pat" DeLucia



Newark - Mary Patricia DeLucia, "Mary Pat", age 79, of Newark, DE passed away peacefully in the arms of her beloved husband, on October 19, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Helen (Harvan) and John B. Bodner. Mary Pat was a supportive wife and a loving mother to five children. Her family was her greatest joy. She cherished holidays spent with them and always looked forward to the "Annual DeLucia Christmas Party" along with Christmas Eve dinner. Although "Pat" grew up in Pittsburgh, she was a devoted Eagles fan, which always made for many laughs when they played the Steelers. Mary Pat loved to bowl and especially cherished the time she and her husband, John, spent traveling in their early years. She was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish.



Mary Pat is survived by her husband of 59 years, John J. DeLucia; her children, Gina McCoy of Newark, DE, Adam and Deana DeLucia of New Castle, DE, Michelle Hahn of Newark, DE, Maria and Chris Lougheed of Hockessin, DE, and John and Stephanie DeLucia of Wilmington, DE; her grandchildren, Shannon, Rachel, Adam, Anthony, Nicholas, Sarah, Vincent, Bret, Shane, Emma, Blake, Holden, and her great grandchild, Selora; her sisters, Joanne Cicco and Eleanor Popovic (Bernard); her brother, John Bodner (Nancy); and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.



A visitation will be held on Tuesday October 27 from 6 -8 PM at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday October 28th, John and Mary Pat's 59th wedding anniversary, at 11 A.M. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery.









