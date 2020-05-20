Mary Paula Winnington
Wilmington - Mary Paula Winnington, age 69, of Wilmington, DE, died peacefully at home May 16, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was predeceased by her brother Frank Winnington, and her parents, Elizabeth and Paul Winnington. She is survived by her siblings, Jane Steele and her husband Ray of Wilmington; Anne Delle Donne and her husband Bill of Rehoboth Beach; Paul Winnington, Jr. of Wilmington; Beth Winnington of Garnet Valley, PA; Gerry Winnington and his wife Nancy of Dagsboro; Peter Winnington and his wife Barbara of Wilmington; Meg Pryor and her husband Jimmy of Wilmington; and Michele Winnington of Chilmark MA. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews, in whom she took great interest and pride.
A graduate of P. S. Dupont High School and the University of Delaware, she recently retired from the Delaware River and Bay Authority. She previously worked at the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce and the Wilmington Public Library.
An avid walker, Mary was a member of the Wilmington Trail Club and an active member of her civic association for many years. She enjoyed reading, working in her garden, and playing with her dog, Hanna. She also enjoyed visiting Martha's Vineyard and the Delaware beaches.
Due to restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a service will be held at a later date.
Published in The News Journal from May 20 to May 24, 2020.