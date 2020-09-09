1/1
Mary "Peggy" Pollard
Mary "Peggy" Pollard

North East - Mary "Peggy" Margaret Pollard, age 73, of North East, MD, formerly of New Castle, DE, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

Mary had a great love for baking, especially making holiday dinners for her family. She enjoyed her weekly trips to the hair salon, shopping, ceramics, reading, crossword puzzles and watching her holiday shows. But, what was most important to her was spending time with her family. She always made sure that her family never did without and always put her family and others first. Fall was her favorite time of the year. She loved Halloween and seeing all the children dressed up in their costumes. She was a member of the Howard Weston Senior Center, where she spent most of her mornings doing ceramics for her family.

Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Woodrow Pollard and her daughter, Paulette Pollard.

Mary is survived by her son, Thomas W. Pollard Jr (Kathleen) of North East; MD, her two daughters, Jeanette M. Cure (Greg) of North East, MD and Jennifer A. Dill of North East, MD; along with 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 7 PM to 9PM at Beeson Funeral Home, 2053 Pulaski Highway, Newark DE 19702. All attending will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing to maintain compliance with State COVID-19 Regulations. Admittance will be regulated.

The service will be private followed by a Committal Service on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11 AM at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Howard Weston Senior Center, 1 Bassett Ave., Manor Park, New Castle, DE, 19720.

To offer condolences, please visit:

Beesonfuneralhome.com

302.453.1900




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Beeson Funeral Home
SEP
15
Committal
11:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Beeson Funeral Home
2053 Pulaski Hwy
Newark, DE 19702
3024531900
