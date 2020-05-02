Mary Ptak
New Castle - Passed away at Christiana Hospital on April 28, 2020.

Mary was born to the late Relio and Mary (Octavio) DeBoto in New Castle, Delaware. She was a proud 1957 graduate of St. Peter's High School. Mary was a lifelong parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle Parish, where she was the ultimate volunteer. She helped to plan many of the parish trips as well as dedicated her time to the yearly Christmas bazaar. Mary was also a committed employee of the US Customs Service, retiring after many years of service.

Mary loved many things; Christmas, crafting, and cooking large Italian dinners. But most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her son, Paul Ptak.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Michael (Wanda) of Harrison, OH and David (Brenda) of Milford, DE; her grandchildren, Nicholas, Janna, Jennifer, Timothy, Bethany, and Melissa; and her great granddaughter, Ayla. Mary is also survived by her siblings, Louis DeBoto(Clara) and Virginia Dennison.

Due to the COVID - 19 outbreak all services will be private.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Mary's name to St. Peter the Apostle Church, 521 Harmony St., New Castle, DE 19720

www.delawarefuneral.com






Published in The News Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
