Mary R. Brunt
1941 - 2020
Mary R. Brunt

Newark - Mary Rhen Brunt, age 78 of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully at home with her daughters by her side, early on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

She was born in Harrisburg, PA, daughter of the late Paul and Katherine (Megonnell) and was a 1959 graduate of Central Dauphin High School. She attended Goldey-Beacom College where she attained her associate's degree in business. Mary started her career with the Philadelphia Fund in Wilmington, DE and then ultimately retired in 2006 as a secretary for the Christina School District.

Mary sang with the Blue Rock Chorus, Delaware Oratorio Society, and the Limestone Presbyterian Church Choir. She loved cooking, traveling, doing crafts, reading, playing games, and most importantly spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Howard F. Brunt; her brother, James Rhen; and son-in-law, Joseph Donohue.

She is survived by her daughters, Anne Donohue of Dover, and Catherine Shafer (Raymond) of Newark; and her siblings, Paul, Thomas and Sarah Rhen.

A funeral service will be celebrated at 12:30pm on Monday, August 3rd, 2020, at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Interment will follow in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Limestone Presbyterian Church, 3201 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 or to Folds of Honor, 5800 N. Patriot Drive, Owasso, OK 74055.

Published in The News Journal from Jul. 28 to Aug. 2, 2020.
