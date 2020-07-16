Mary R. Constantini
Ocean View - In loving memory of Mary Rebecca (Becky) Constantini (December 4, 1941 to July 13, 2020).
At age 78, Becky passed away surrounded by her three children in her much-loved home of 22 years in Bethany Beach, DE after fighting tenaciously against cancer.
Becky was the proud owner of C+C Country Maid (42 years) in University Plaza, Newark, DE. She loved her customers and long-time employees and truly enjoyed her work.
Becky was strong spirited, positive, and incredibly supportive. She loved watching the dolphins at sunrise while she walked her three miles along Bethany Beach. She also enjoyed cooking and sharing new recipes, gardening, shopping, and playing games with friends. She had a contagious laugh and was so much fun.
Becky leaves to cherish her memory her brother, Charlie Morris and wife Barbara; her sister Eva Morris; daughter, Deborah Merckling and husband Glenn; son, Charles Woolsey; and son Kenneth Woolsey and wife Patti. Becky was preceded in death by her sister, Charlotte Calvary.
She also was a very loving and devoted "Mom-Mom" to fourteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, who will dearly miss her.
Burial will be private, but in the near future, family and friends will be invited to gather to celebrate Becky's life.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to Delaware Hospice of Sussex County: 100 Patriot's Way, Milford, DE 19963. The nurses and staff provided Becky and the family with exceptional care, for which they will be forever grateful.
