|
|
Mary R. Darrell
Newark - Mary Rose (Gutowski) Darrell, 90, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born in Wilmington on July 12, 1929, daughter of the late Lucyan and Tessie (Szablak) Gutowski.
Mary was employed as a mortgage broker with Gilpin, Van Montgomery brokerage firm. She was a member of St. John the Beloved Parish. Mary loved to cook, entertain and gardening. She also loved her cats, Puff and Lucky.
Her husband of nearly 60 years, Walter G. Darrell Jr., passed away on April 30, 2009. Mary is survived by her son, Thomas C. Darrell and his wife, Pamela; her step-grandchildren, Justin and Mariah of Florida. She was predeceased by her sister, Helen Draper; her brothers, Lewis and Edward Gutowski; her beloved nieces, Cindy and Carolyn.
In addition, Mary is survived by her special sister-in-law, Joanie Gutowksi; her niece, Joan Murtha; her nephews, Edward Gutowski Jr., Richard and Carl Trincia, Chris and Brian Draper; many great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and interment were held privately. A Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held at a future date at St. John the Beloved Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lori's Hands, 100 Discovery Blvd., 4th Floor, Newark, DE 19713 (www.lorishands.org) or Delaware Hospice - Sussex County, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 (www.delawarehospice.org).
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020