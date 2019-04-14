|
Mary R. Johnson
Bear - Mary R. Johnson, 94, of Bear, Delaware (daughter of Raymond and Rena Gruwell Raughley) passed away at Abbey Manor in Elkton Md on Monday, April 8, 2019. She was born in Dover, DE in 1925 and was preceded in death by her husband, former Senator B. Walter Johnson and two great-grandsons, Liam & Evan Burgess.
She is survived by 7 children, 12 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren.
A private graveside ceremony will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cornerstone Church Senior Center, 3135 Summit Bridge Road, Bear, DE 19701 or . Full obituary may be viewed at Daniels-Hutchison.com.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 14, 2019