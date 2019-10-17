Services
John F. Yasik Funeral Services
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-5114
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Hedwig Church
408 S. Harrison Street
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Hedwig Church
408 S. Harrison Street
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington - Mary (Szymanski) Ratasiewicz, 103, passed away in Wilmington, DE on October 15, 2019.

Born in Wilmington, Delaware on June 12, 1916, Mary was married to Walter "Babs" Ratasiewicz for 73 years until his death on October 25, 2009. She continued to live in her own home until she was 101.

A woman of indominable spirit and determination, Mary worked to support her parents and siblings starting at age 13. A series of retail positions ultimately led her to the Sears store in Prices Corner, DE where she worked for 26 years, retiring in 1978 as the manager of the children's clothing department.

Mary was a lifelong, devoted parishioner of St. Hedwig Catholic Church, and a member of its Holy Rosary Sodality. After retirement, Mary was very active in the St. Hedwigs Senior Center (now the Claymore Senior Center) and served as co-director of the St. Hedwigs chorus, often visiting hospitals and senior centers to share her love of music. Also a member of the Clarence Fraim Senior Center and its senior volunteer program, Mary's competitive spirit drove her involvement in bowling and shuffleboard tournaments well into her 90s.

Mary is predeceased by her brother Stanley Birch, sister Margaret Amatuzio, brother Stanley Radulski, and sister Florence Maguire. She is survived by her son Walter A. Ratasiewicz, Jr. (Patsy Baker, deceased), daughter Marianne R. Buffington (Frank, aka "Buff"), sister Frances Kendzierski (Raymond, deceased), six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St. Hedwig Church, 408 S. Harrison Street, Wilmington, DE. Visitation for family and friends begins at 9:30. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, Mary requested donations to either the Claymore Senior Center, 504 S. Clayton Street, Wilmington, DE 19805 (www.claymoresc.org); or the Kennett Symphony, P.O. Box 72, Kennett Square, PA, 19348 (www.KennettSymphony.org).

Published in The News Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
