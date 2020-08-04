Mary "Aileen" Ritchie Krewatch
Jennersville, PA - Mary "Aileen" Ritchie Krewatch, formerly of Newark and Hockessin, Delaware, passed away at home in Jennersville, Pennsylvania, on July 30, 2020. "Leen" was born in 1931 in Newark, the youngest of three children of Millard and Clarice Ritchie. After the early passing of their mother, she and her siblings, the late William F. Ritchie and the late Shirley R. Smith, were raised by their beloved grandmother, Blanche "Nannie" Ritchie. Aileen graduated from Newark High School and the University of Delaware, and returned to Newark High to teach French. She was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Stanton. Aileen will be remembered for her faith and kindness, her ability to make others laugh, and her passion for sports.
Aileen is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert E. Krewatch; daughter, Alison Bass (Mark); son, Mark Krewatch (Tamara McDonough); grandchildren: Anna, Moira, and Julia Bass, and Dallan and Maeve Krewatch; and many beloved friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to "PAWS for People" (https://www.pawsforpeople.org/
) or "Guiding Eyes for the Blind" (https://donate.guidingeyes.org/
). For expanded obituary or to send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com
