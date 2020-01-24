Services
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 994-9614
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Pratt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ruth Pratt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ruth Pratt Obituary
Mary Ruth Pratt

Wilmington - Mary Ruth Pratt, age 78, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 18, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 10:30-11:30 am at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy. in Elsmere, DE. Interment will be private. For a full obituary please visit our website, delawarefuneral.com

302-994-9614
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -