Mary Ruth Pratt
Wilmington - Mary Ruth Pratt, age 78, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 18, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 10:30-11:30 am at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy. in Elsmere, DE. Interment will be private. For a full obituary please visit our website, delawarefuneral.com
302-994-9614
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020