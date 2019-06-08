|
|
Mary Sowden
Wilmington - Mary Sowden, 91, died June 1, 2019. A viewing will be held at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home (3710 Kirkwood Hwy.) on Monday, June 10, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm. Services will be conducted at the same location on Tuesday, June 11 at 10:00 am. Friends and family may call beginning at 9:00 am. Burial at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private. For a complete obituary, or to send condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from June 8 to June 9, 2019