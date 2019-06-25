|
Mary Susan Orester (née Thompson)
Newark - Mary Susan Orester (née Thompson), age 69, of Newark, DE passed away at Christiana Hospital from congestive heart failure on Friday, June 21, 2019.
Born in Ann Arbor, MI on March 20, 1950, she was a daughter of the late Franklin M. and Ruth F. (Gueiros) Thompson. Mary graduated from the West Virginia School for the Blind and recently attended her 50th class reunion. She worked as a secretary for various government organizations in Nebraska, West Virginia and Delaware.
Mary's excitement for travel began when she lived in Brazil from 1950 until 1956. In her younger years, she swam for the YMCA of Elkins, WV. Mary was a member of the Lions Club for many years and an officer in Nebraska and Delaware. She was fluid and fluent in Braille and was a member and officer of the American Council for the Blind. She loved cruises, a total of 37, and travelled to Panama, Alaska, the British Isles, Hawaii, the Caribbean, Baja, Mediterranean and many other locations. In her spare time Mary enjoyed reading and playing bingo. She was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, especially the Steelers.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, William P. Orester; and brother, John Thompson. She is survived by her sisters, Ruth Chase (Mel) and Agnes Barkley (James); step-daughters, Barbara Kunz (Ed) and Gloria Rediger (Kevin); 3 step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 10 am on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 10 am. Interment will follow in White Clay Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 15 Polly Drummond Hill Rd, Newark, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary's memory to Pilot Dogs, Inc., 625 West Town Street, Columbus, OH 43215 or www.pilotdogs.org.
