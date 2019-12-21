Resources
Mary T. McGrory

Bear - Mary T. McGrory, of Bear, DE, born October 18, 1939 to Hugh J. McGrory and Elizabeth (McGinnis) McGrory in Carneys Point, NJ, passed away on December 16, 2019, at the age of 80.

She retired from DuPont Chambers Works in 1993 after 31 years of service as a clerk, secretary and instrument mechanic. She served as a shop steward, area representative, officer and member of the executive committee for the Chemical Workers Association.

She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers Hubert J. (Mike), Joseph P. (Pat) and Edward F.; her sisters Elizabeth Stumpf, Margaret Federici, Sarah McGrory and Loretta Sauer.

She is survived by her sister Regina McGrory of Bear and many nieces and nephews.

Burial was private at the request of the deceased.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713.

Published in The News Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
