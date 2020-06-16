Mary Theresa "Terri" Castagno
Newark - NEWARK - Mary Theresa (Terri) Castagno, 83, passed away with her family by her side on June 13, 2020, after enduring multiple health issues. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Alfonso, who passed in November 2018.
Terri is remembered for her passion for life, love of family and friends, and devotion to Christian values. She was the compassionate go-to person for anyone who needed help or advice and would be the first to welcome a new neighbor with a warm apple pie.
Terri was born on June 19, 1936 in Detroit, MI to Paul & Annette Vance. They moved to Harrisburg, PA and then ultimately to Collins Park in New Castle, DE. Terri graduated in 1954 from St. Peter's High School in New Castle. Terri and Al raised their five children in Newark, DE.
Terri attended St. Francis School of Nursing in Wilmington, DE and graduated in 1957 as a Registered Nurse. She had a broad circle of classmate friends, who raised an army of children together and remain close to this day. Terri served many important roles at St. Francis Hospital over 30 years. As an instructor in the Staff Development Department since its inception, she was a mentor to many young nurses in training. She led a breast cancer support group and was on the forefront of ostomy treatment and care. Terri was a member of the American Cancer Society Nursing Advisory Committee and was a guest speaker on the treatment of cancer. She was also a volunteer CPR instructor for the American Heart Association for several years. One of the highlights of many summers was working as the camp nurse for Camp Brisson in Maryland, where her sons attended as campers.
While active in numerous community events and organizations, Terri inspired others with her positive attitude and tireless commitment to making the world a better place. Together with her husband, she raised service dogs for Guiding Eyes for the Blind and was a founding member of Holy Family Parish. She served as a parish nurse and was a Eucharistic minister. She also volunteered in the Holy Family Church Outreach Office.
Terri's greatest accomplishment was her family, and she was always present in all their scout, school, and athletic activities.. Terri is survived by her sister, Patricia Salter Flynn; her children Christopher (Karen), Stephen (Sharyn), Vincent (Anne), Patrick and Theresa (John) Harper; grandchildren Annette (Kavell) Conner, Joan, Claire, Joseph and Luca; and great-grandchildren Avery, Kainan, and Omar.
Everyone is welcome to attend the celebration of Terri's life that will begin with a viewing Monday June 22, 2020 at 3pm and funeral service at 4:00pm at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. Burial will be private at a later date. Guests will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing in keeping with Covid-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers do something nice for someone else today in Terri's honor. To send an on-line condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.