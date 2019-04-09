Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
4701 Weldin Rd
Wilmington,, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
4701 Weldin Rd
Wilmington,, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Dunleavy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Theresa Dunleavy


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Theresa Dunleavy Obituary
Mary Theresa Dunleavy

Wilmington - Mary Theresa Dunleavy, age 94, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2019.

She was born in New York, NY in 1924 to Thomas and Marcella Dunleavy. She received her MBA in mathematics from Hunter College and worked as a Mathematician Statistician for 45 years for DuPont. Mary enjoyed golf, skiing, and knitting blankets and hats.

She is survived by her sister, with whom she lived, Elizabeth Dunleavy of Wilmington and cousins Frank Gilligan, Jr. and Frank Gilligan, III, both of New York. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her sister Margaret Dunleavy.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday April 10, 2019 from 11:00-12:00 noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4701 Weldin Rd., Wilmington, DE, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow in St. Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery.

For online condolences, please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
Download Now