Mary Theresa Dunleavy
Wilmington - Mary Theresa Dunleavy, age 94, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2019.
She was born in New York, NY in 1924 to Thomas and Marcella Dunleavy. She received her MBA in mathematics from Hunter College and worked as a Mathematician Statistician for 45 years for DuPont. Mary enjoyed golf, skiing, and knitting blankets and hats.
She is survived by her sister, with whom she lived, Elizabeth Dunleavy of Wilmington and cousins Frank Gilligan, Jr. and Frank Gilligan, III, both of New York. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her sister Margaret Dunleavy.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday April 10, 2019 from 11:00-12:00 noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4701 Weldin Rd., Wilmington, DE, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow in St. Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 9, 2019