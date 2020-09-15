Mary Theresa Sindrick SiberskiClaymont - Mary Theresa Sindrick Siberski, age 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Mullica Hill, NJ.Mary was born in Larksville, PA, the daughter of Anthony and Anna Sindrick and was a graduate of Larksville High School. Mary lived most of her life in Claymont, DE and was predeceased by her loving husband, Edward and brothers, Michael Sendrick, Andrew Sendrick, Joseph Sindrick, Anthony Sendrick and sister, Dorothy Sendrick Pilvelis. She will be forever in the hearts of her four children, Ann S. Vilda of Florida, Robert Siberski of Florida, Bruce E. Siberski of New Jersey and Stuart P. Siberski (Katherine) of Delaware; eight grandchildren, William S. Vilda III, Christine Vilda Mealy (Roy), Steven B. Siberski (Justina), Christopher E. Siberski, Steven R. Siberski, Stuart E. Siberski, Sean Siberski and Kaitlyn Siberski; great grandson Barrett A. Mealy; and numerous nieces and nephews.Mary worked for the Strawbridge and Clothier stores in Wilmington, Delaware and retired from the Macy's Department Stores in Wilmington, DE. Mary volunteered for many years as a mentor to numerous children at the Maple Lane Elementary School in Claymont, DE in the Grand Parenting Program. She also did volunteer work at Holy Rosary Church in Claymont, DE, at the ROW meetings in Linwood, PA, and was well known for her baked goods.She loved being there and doing for her Family. Her hobbies were gardening, house repairs, sewing, cooking and crocheting. Mary made many, many, afghans for family and charities. She was always a generous and a giving person.Funeral Service and Burial will be private.In Lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Mary's name to a charity of your choosing.To offer condolences, please visit:302.798.7726