Mary V. Manista
Wilmington - Mary V. Manista (nee Coen) peacefully passed away on March 3, 2020 at the age of 91. Mary was predeceased by her loving husband, Stanley J. Manista and is survived by her brother, John Coen, many loving nieces and nephews, and dear devoted friend Peggy Hill.
Mary was retired from the DuPont Company after many years of service. Mary and Stan moved from Wilmington to Oceanview where they enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Mary was a devout Catholic, and loved singing in the choir every Sunday. People always remarked what a beautiful singing voice Mary had, and this was a gift she shared with all who knew her.
Friends and family may call on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 10:00 am in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 301 N. Bancroft Parkway, Wilmington, DE. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Ann Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930.
John F. Yasik Funeral Services
Send condolences, visit, yasikfuneralhome.com
302-652-5114
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020