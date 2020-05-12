Mary Wingard
Hockessin - Mary E. Wingard of Hockessin, DE, age 87, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. Mary was born on October 9, 1932 in Kennett Square, PA to the late Lewis Cox and Laura (Hanna) Cox.
Mary was a homemaker that loved taking care of her family. She enjoyed gardening and would make floral arrangements. She loved dancing with her husband, Glenn and also playing cards with relatives.
Mary is survived by her son, Wayne Wingard and his wife, Maryann of Townsend, DE; daughter, Linda Caudle and her husband, Joe of Tampa, FL; daughter, Diane Kowalski and her husband, Dave of Townsend, DE; 16 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; brothers: George, Howard and Clarence Cox. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn A. Wingard.
Services for Mary will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Alzheimer's Research Foundation" and sent in care of R.T. Foard & Jones 122 W. Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. For online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Hockessin - Mary E. Wingard of Hockessin, DE, age 87, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. Mary was born on October 9, 1932 in Kennett Square, PA to the late Lewis Cox and Laura (Hanna) Cox.
Mary was a homemaker that loved taking care of her family. She enjoyed gardening and would make floral arrangements. She loved dancing with her husband, Glenn and also playing cards with relatives.
Mary is survived by her son, Wayne Wingard and his wife, Maryann of Townsend, DE; daughter, Linda Caudle and her husband, Joe of Tampa, FL; daughter, Diane Kowalski and her husband, Dave of Townsend, DE; 16 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; brothers: George, Howard and Clarence Cox. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn A. Wingard.
Services for Mary will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Alzheimer's Research Foundation" and sent in care of R.T. Foard & Jones 122 W. Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. For online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.