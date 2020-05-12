Mary Wingard
1932 - 2020
Mary Wingard

Hockessin - Mary E. Wingard of Hockessin, DE, age 87, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. Mary was born on October 9, 1932 in Kennett Square, PA to the late Lewis Cox and Laura (Hanna) Cox.

Mary was a homemaker that loved taking care of her family. She enjoyed gardening and would make floral arrangements. She loved dancing with her husband, Glenn and also playing cards with relatives.

Mary is survived by her son, Wayne Wingard and his wife, Maryann of Townsend, DE; daughter, Linda Caudle and her husband, Joe of Tampa, FL; daughter, Diane Kowalski and her husband, Dave of Townsend, DE; 16 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; brothers: George, Howard and Clarence Cox. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn A. Wingard.

Services for Mary will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Alzheimer's Research Foundation" and sent in care of R.T. Foard & Jones 122 W. Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. For online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.




Published in The News Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Aunt Mary was a very special aunt.
Alice Musser
May 12, 2020
Linda, Wayne, Diane and families, We were so sorry to hear of your Mother's passing. We had such hope that she was going to be okay. Cherish all the wonderful memories you have of her as we will. She will be dearly missed by all. With love, Cheryl, Wayne and Uncle George
Cheryl Ferrante
Family
May 12, 2020
What a fabulous lady and a great Aunt. She is now with Uncle Glen!
Mary Koehler
Family
May 12, 2020
I am praying for all of you. She was a sweet and silly soul. The heavens have gained an angel for sure. Thinking of you all.
Rachel Strawser
Friend
May 12, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear of the passing of Aunt Mary. My love and prayers and understanding be with you all.
Judy Keenan
Friend
May 12, 2020
So sorry to hear, me and my family send condolences
Kathy Sweetman
Family
