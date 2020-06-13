Mary "Mary Jo" Woodis
Mary "Mary Jo" Woodis

Wilmington - Mary Josephine Woodis, age 88, passed away peacefully at home with her loved ones by her side.

She was born in Freeland, PA and was the daughter of the late Maria and Alfonso Rongo. Mary Jo began her career with the Du Pont Company as a laborer in 1973 and retired in 1985 as the first female "insulator/painter".

She learned to ski at the age of 60, was a member of the "Old Farts on Skis Club" and a member of Fraim Senior Center, Elsmere. Mary Jo also enjoyed watching the Phillies, traveling throughout the United States and anything to do with Christmas but mostly spending time with her family.

She is survived by her 6 children, Gloria Fraser (Scotty), Lorraine Keeley (Michael, Sr.), Deborah Wood, Bill Woodis (Linda), Richard Woodis (Jeanne) and Maryann Smith, 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and a sister, Pauline Renai. Mary Jo is also preceded in death by her 10 siblings and a great-granddaughter, Abby.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Delaware Hospice Inc., 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711.

Services and burial will be held privately.

For online condolences visit:

www.mccreryandharra.com




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
