Mary Zankowsky

Mary Zankowsky Obituary
Mary Zankowsky

Longmont, CO - Mary Zankowsky, age 103, formerly of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

She was born in Wilmington and was the daughter of the late Michael and Eva Zankowsky. She worked in an iron factory and in sewing factories. She was a lifelong member of Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church and a member of the Sisterhood. She enjoyed reading, knitting, needlepointing, crocheting and working on puzzles.

Mary is survived by her brother Milton Zankowsky (Helen), 5 nieces and 5 nephews. She is also preceded in death by siblings, Walter, Charles, Olga Lazarczyk and Ann Bilik.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1406 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809.

Service and burial will be held privately.

For online condolences please visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
