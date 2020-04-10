|
|
MaryAnn C. McMahon
Wilmington - MaryAnn C. McMahon, 81 of Wilmington passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Gilpin Hall Assisted Living Center.
MaryAnn was born in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Cecelia (Davis) and James Aikens. She was a 1956 graduate of St. Elizabeth High School and a former member of St. Matthew's Church. MaryAnn was a homemaker who dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She enjoyed playing bingo, reading, cooking for her family and she loved spending summers at the beach. Her husband of 52 years, Martin J. McMahon passed away in 2013.
MaryAnn will be dearly missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Teresa M. and Paul Grabinski; her sons, Michael S. McMahon, James M. McMahon and John P. McMahon all of Wilmington. She will also be missed by her granddogs Nellie, Penny Lane, Oliver, Sunee and her grandchildren, Ashley M. and Timothy P.
Funeral services will be private. A celebration of MaryAnn's life will be held at a later date due to Covid 19. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020